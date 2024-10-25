NIA Investigates Sabotage in Train Accidents

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated a preliminary investigation into possible sabotage in recent train derailments, officials revealed on Friday. The anti-terror agency is examining at least four cases.

An official confirmed, 'A preliminary enquiry has been registered to look into sabotage angles in recent train accidents/derailments. At least four such cases are being examined.' To date, no concrete evidence suggests sabotage attempts in the recent incidents.

Reported cases over the past two months include empty gas cylinders and cement sleepers found on tracks, insinuating deliberate sabotage attempts. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw noted the railway's vigilance against such acts and ongoing talks with state authorities and NIA for stringent measures against culprits.

