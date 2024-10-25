IndiGo Navigates Through Turbulent Quarters Amid High Fuel Costs and Grounded Aircraft
IndiGo, India's largest airline, reports a net loss of Rs 986.7 crore in the September quarter due to aircraft groundings and rising fuel costs. Despite these challenges, the airline's growth persists with expanding aircraft fleet and network, and introduction of a new business class service.
India's largest airline, IndiGo, has faced a challenging quarter, reporting a net loss of Rs 986.7 crore. The financial setbacks were primarily due to the grounding of aircraft and increasing fuel expenses.
Despite these obstacles, IndiGo continues to expand its fleet and geographic network, marking its place as a leader in the competitive Indian market. CEO Pieter Elbers highlighted the company's 14.6% growth in topline figures year-on-year.
Elbers also announced the introduction of a new business class on metro routes and the expansion of services to international destinations. Additionally, IndiGo's parent company will invest Rs 295 crore in an aviation ventures fund to explore growth opportunities further.
