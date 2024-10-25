Boost in US Capital Goods Orders Amid Economic Turn

September saw a surprising increase in US-manufactured capital goods orders, countering expectations of a slowdown. Despite the surge, third-quarter business equipment spending might have decelerated, analysts suggest.

The Federal Reserve's expected interest rate cuts could stimulate investments, despite previous rate hikes. As political uncertainty wanes following the presidential election, businesses anticipate a stable environment conducive to capital investment.

Economic data presents a mixed outlook: consumer sentiment improved slightly, yet durable goods orders slumped, notably in transportation. Boeing's challenges with aircraft orders compound the concerns, yet fundamentals in primary metals and fabricated products showed growth.

