Left Menu

Modi and Sanchez to Inaugurate India's First Private Military Aircraft Plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will inaugurate the Tata aircraft complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, where Tata Advanced Systems will manufacture C-295 aircraft. This facility is India's first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft. Modi will also launch multiple developmental projects in Amreli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 16:13 IST
Modi and Sanchez to Inaugurate India's First Private Military Aircraft Plant
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, are set to inaugurate the Tata aircraft complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday. This facility, managed by Tata Advanced Systems, will be pivotal in manufacturing C-295 aircraft, making it India's inaugural private sector final assembly line for military planes.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that Tata Advanced Systems is responsible for building 40 aircraft at the Vadodara plant, while Airbus will deliver 16 directly. The initiative aims to develop a complete ecosystem supporting manufacture to maintenance over the aircraft's lifecycle.

In addition to this milestone, Modi will launch development projects worth over Rs 4,900 crore in Amreli. These projects include the inauguration of the 'Bharat Mata' Sarovar, a collaboration between the state government and the Dholakia Foundation, alongside various rail, road, water, and tourism improvements benefiting multiple districts across Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024