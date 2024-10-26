Modi and Sanchez to Inaugurate India's First Private Military Aircraft Plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, are set to inaugurate the Tata aircraft complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday. This facility, managed by Tata Advanced Systems, will be pivotal in manufacturing C-295 aircraft, making it India's inaugural private sector final assembly line for military planes.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that Tata Advanced Systems is responsible for building 40 aircraft at the Vadodara plant, while Airbus will deliver 16 directly. The initiative aims to develop a complete ecosystem supporting manufacture to maintenance over the aircraft's lifecycle.

In addition to this milestone, Modi will launch development projects worth over Rs 4,900 crore in Amreli. These projects include the inauguration of the 'Bharat Mata' Sarovar, a collaboration between the state government and the Dholakia Foundation, alongside various rail, road, water, and tourism improvements benefiting multiple districts across Gujarat.

