Bomb Threats Soar: Indian Airlines on Alert

Indian airlines are on high alert as they face an unprecedented surge in bomb threats. Sources report that 33 flights were targeted on Saturday alone.

Over a period of 13 days, more than 300 flights operated by Indian carriers have been subject to hoax bomb threats. These threats primarily emerged from social media platforms.

In response, the IT Ministry has urged social media companies to comply with due diligence obligations and to swiftly counter misinformation according to IT regulations. Security measures, following laid-down protocols, were promptly activated by airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara.

(With inputs from agencies.)