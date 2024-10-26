Left Menu

Bomb Threats Soar: Indian Airlines on Alert

Over 300 Indian flights have received bomb threats in the past 13 days, with 33 threats issued just on Saturday. Most threats are from social media, prompting the IT Ministry to enforce stricter rules on misinformation. Airlines are adhering to security protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:47 IST
Indian airlines are on high alert as they face an unprecedented surge in bomb threats. Sources report that 33 flights were targeted on Saturday alone.

Over a period of 13 days, more than 300 flights operated by Indian carriers have been subject to hoax bomb threats. These threats primarily emerged from social media platforms.

In response, the IT Ministry has urged social media companies to comply with due diligence obligations and to swiftly counter misinformation according to IT regulations. Security measures, following laid-down protocols, were promptly activated by airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara.

