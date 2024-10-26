Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives in Anantapur

Six individuals were killed in a deadly accident when their car collided with a truck in the opposite lane in Anantapur district. The victims were returning from an ISCON event, and initial investigations suggest the truck attempted to stop but skidded before impact. An investigation is underway.

In a tragic accident, six people lost their lives on Saturday in Anantapur district when the car they were traveling in collided with an oncoming truck, according to police reports.

The victims were reportedly returning from a program organized by ISCON in Tadipatri town when the fatal incident occurred.

Preliminary investigations suggest the truck driver may have attempted to brake abruptly, as skid marks were present at the scene. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and a thorough investigation is ongoing.

