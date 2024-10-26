Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives in Anantapur

In a tragic accident, six people lost their lives on Saturday in Anantapur district when the car they were traveling in collided with an oncoming truck, according to police reports.

The victims were reportedly returning from a program organized by ISCON in Tadipatri town when the fatal incident occurred.

Preliminary investigations suggest the truck driver may have attempted to brake abruptly, as skid marks were present at the scene. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and a thorough investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)