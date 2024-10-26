Government Eases Quality Control Norms for Bicycle Reflectors

The Indian government has announced an exemption for manufacturers from mandatory quality control norms regarding the import of 200 bicycle reflectors. This move is intended to facilitate research and development efforts, as outlined in an official statement released on Saturday.

This exemption also extends to bicycle manufacturers in India who import the reflectors for export purposes, although it is subject to certain conditions. The decision is part of broader efforts to improve ease of doing business in India.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has amended the Bicycle Retro-Reflective Devices (Quality Control) Order, initially notified on July 9, 2020. Effective from July 2023, the amendment aims to enhance the quality ecosystem for attracting investments and nurturing entrepreneurial talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)