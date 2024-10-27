Left Menu

Rush for Antyodaya Express Leads to Stampede at Bandra

A stampede occurred at Bandra railway station in Mumbai, injuring nine persons, two critically, as passengers rushed to board a Gorakhpur-bound train for Diwali and Chhath festivals. The unreserved Antyodaya Express caused chaos when boarding began with its doors locked. Emergency services quickly assisted the injured.

Updated: 27-10-2024 11:49 IST
A stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station on Sunday morning left nine people injured, including two in critical condition. The chaos ensued as passengers rushed to board a Gorakhpur-bound train ahead of Diwali and Chhath festivals.

The Bandra Terminus was crowded with people eager to reach their hometowns, leading to a scramble when the empty Antyodaya Express was brought to the platform. The train's doors, locked during maneuvering, contributed to the disorder as impatient passengers attempted to board prematurely.

The Railway Protection Force and local residents promptly transported the injured to Bhabha Hospital. Despite the incident, the Antyodaya Express departed almost on schedule, although Western Railway officials were unavailable for comment.

