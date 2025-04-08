Left Menu

Leader Offers Prayers for Deputy CM's Injured Son in Singapore School Fire

In Singapore, a school fire has injured Mark Shankar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy have extended well-wishes for his recovery. Kalyan remains committed to local engagements before visiting Singapore.

Updated: 08-04-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:39 IST
Leader Offers Prayers for Deputy CM's Injured Son in Singapore School Fire
A school fire in Singapore has left Mark Shankar, the younger son of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, with injuries. The incident has prompted reactions from prominent political figures.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his concern over the accident. In a social media post, he extended his prayers for Shankar's quick recovery. Similarly, former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his shock and support to the affected family.

Despite the incident, Deputy CM Kalyan pledged to fulfill his commitments to the villagers in Kuridi near Araku Valley before heading to Singapore.

