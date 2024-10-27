Left Menu

Blaze Erupts on DEMU Train in Madhya Pradesh: No Casualties

A Diesel Electrical Multiple Unit train experienced an engine fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district, with no injuries reported. The incident took place between Runija and Naugaon stations. The fire was swiftly managed and a thorough investigation into the cause is currently in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:01 IST
Blaze Erupts on DEMU Train in Madhya Pradesh: No Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Diesel Electrical Multiple Unit train endured a frightening engine fire in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, yet, miraculously, no passengers were harmed. The Western Railway stated that quick action ensured passenger safety.

The fire broke out at around 5:30 PM between the Runija and Naugaon stations while the train was en route to Ratlam from Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) station. Emergency services swiftly brought the blaze under control.

Authorities, led by Western Railway's public relations officer Khemraj Meena, are actively investigating the incident to understand its cause and prevent future occurrences. A comprehensive probe is now underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024