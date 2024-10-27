Blaze Erupts on DEMU Train in Madhya Pradesh: No Casualties
A Diesel Electrical Multiple Unit train experienced an engine fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district, with no injuries reported. The incident took place between Runija and Naugaon stations. The fire was swiftly managed and a thorough investigation into the cause is currently in progress.
A Diesel Electrical Multiple Unit train endured a frightening engine fire in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, yet, miraculously, no passengers were harmed. The Western Railway stated that quick action ensured passenger safety.
The fire broke out at around 5:30 PM between the Runija and Naugaon stations while the train was en route to Ratlam from Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) station. Emergency services swiftly brought the blaze under control.
Authorities, led by Western Railway's public relations officer Khemraj Meena, are actively investigating the incident to understand its cause and prevent future occurrences. A comprehensive probe is now underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
