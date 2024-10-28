Strengthening Ties: India's Strategic Push in Saudi Arabia
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal aims to enhance India-Saudi cooperation in renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and manufacturing. During his visit to Riyadh for the Future Investment Initiative, Goyal will engage with global investors and hold key meetings to bolster trade, investment, and strategic partnerships.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to enhance cooperation with Saudi Arabia in renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and manufacturing during a two-day visit to Riyadh, according to an official statement. Starting Tuesday, Goyal will participate in the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in the Saudi capital.
The FII serves as a significant platform for global leaders, investors, and innovators to collaborate. Goyal's participation will underscore India's rapid economic growth, commitment to sustainable development, and potential in renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing sectors.
Additionally, Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with key Saudi officials to discuss energy transition, digital transformation, and trade facilitation, aiming to promote India as a preferred global investment destination.
