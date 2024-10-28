New FCI Grievance Portal Boosts Transparency for Rice Millers

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, has introduced a new Grievance Redressal Portal designed to bolster transparency and accountability within the rice milling sector. The initiative, launched on Monday, is set to simplify how rice millers can register and resolve grievances with the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Minister Joshi emphasized the importance of having an effective grievance redressal system as a primary focus. The portal provides a platform for rice millers to directly file their complaints. Upon receiving a complaint, a three-member team is dispatched within three days to engage with the miller, conduct inquiries, and offer a resolution. Unresolved complaints will be escalated to higher officials for further examination.

The system promises transparent handling of grievances with resolutions aimed within a seven-day window. In every cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks updates on grievance measures, urging the ministry to prioritize both farmer and miller concerns. The Minister reiterated the government's continued support for farmers, with rice procurement progressing as pledged, reaching nearly 5 lakh metric tons in recent days.

