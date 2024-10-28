Left Menu

UK Unveils New Measures to Boost Commonwealth Trade and Support Female Entrepreneurs

The UK has introduced a multifaceted plan to enhance trade and investment within the Commonwealth, including a network and hubs to empower female entrepreneurs. Aimed at fostering shared prosperity and addressing regional challenges, the initiative underscores the UK's commitment to economic growth, security, and sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific.

  • United Kingdom

The UK government has revealed a comprehensive strategy to enhance trade and investment across the Commonwealth, with a particular focus on supporting female-led businesses. As the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) concluded last week in Samoa, the UK announced a series of initiatives aimed at fostering 'shared prosperity' among the 56-member group.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who attended the summit, confirmed funding for a Commonwealth Investment Network and the establishment of hubs in India and Sri Lanka. These initiatives are designed to encourage investment in small and climate-vulnerable nations, and aid female entrepreneurs.

In a broader move to strengthen ties with the Indo-Pacific region, the UK plans to bolster its military and economic presence through increased naval patrols and support for regional stability. This includes aiding in maritime security, illegal fishing prevention, and disaster response, alongside initiatives to promote education and democratic governance within Commonwealth countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

