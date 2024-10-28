Left Menu

Pizza Hut and ITC Team Up to Serve New Sunfeast Beverages

Pizza Hut partners with ITC to introduce Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Milkshake and Mango Smoothie to its menu, enhancing the festive dining experience. These beverages are designed to cater to evolving consumer tastes and will be available across all Pizza Hut outlets in India from October 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:58 IST
Pizza Hut and ITC Team Up to Serve New Sunfeast Beverages
ITC and Pizza Hut Announce Partnership to Offer Indulgent Sunfeast Beverages in the Menu. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BANGALORE: In a novel collaboration, Pizza Hut and ITC have partnered to expand their menu offerings by introducing Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Milkshake and Mango Smoothie. The initiative is designed to cater to the diverse and evolving tastes of consumers at all Pizza Hut outlets nationwide.

The introduction of these beverages, just in time for the festive season, promises to add a special touch to celebrations, seamlessly pairing with Pizza Hut's signature indulgence. The Dark Fantasy Milkshake offers a rich chocolate experience, while the Mango Smoothie delivers a delightful blend of mango sweetness and creamy texture, appealing to both chocolate aficionados and mango enthusiasts alike.

Rohan Pewekar, Managing Director of Pizza Hut India, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating the beverages complement their menu and enhance customer experiences during special occasions. Vivek Kookkal from ITC Foods highlighted the partnership's alignment with consumer-centric goals, providing indulgent options that resonate with diverse palates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024