Pizza Hut and ITC Team Up to Serve New Sunfeast Beverages

BANGALORE: In a novel collaboration, Pizza Hut and ITC have partnered to expand their menu offerings by introducing Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Milkshake and Mango Smoothie. The initiative is designed to cater to the diverse and evolving tastes of consumers at all Pizza Hut outlets nationwide.

The introduction of these beverages, just in time for the festive season, promises to add a special touch to celebrations, seamlessly pairing with Pizza Hut's signature indulgence. The Dark Fantasy Milkshake offers a rich chocolate experience, while the Mango Smoothie delivers a delightful blend of mango sweetness and creamy texture, appealing to both chocolate aficionados and mango enthusiasts alike.

Rohan Pewekar, Managing Director of Pizza Hut India, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating the beverages complement their menu and enhance customer experiences during special occasions. Vivek Kookkal from ITC Foods highlighted the partnership's alignment with consumer-centric goals, providing indulgent options that resonate with diverse palates.

(With inputs from agencies.)