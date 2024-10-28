Diwali Getaways: Unforgettable Escapes for the Long Weekend

As Diwali approaches, it presents an ideal opportunity for a memorable getaway with family and friends. This year, various stunning properties offer a perfect blend of immersive experiences and relaxation.

Whether it's exploring dramatic landscapes, unwinding at a wellness retreat, or delving into local culture, these seven locations provide the perfect backdrop for Diwali celebrations. In the Maldives, Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani stand out with their stunning vistas and unforgettable experiences. Visitors can delight in dining that celebrates Indian culinary heritage or participate in exclusive wellness and sports activities.

Meanwhile, Bhutan's Amankora invites guests to experience ancient rituals and vibrant cultural displays, while Thailand's Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort offers a luxury riverside retreat. Closer to home, India's Aman-i-Khas blends safari adventures with traditional Diwali festivities. Other notable mentions include Dubai's Anantara The Palm Resort, Sri Lanka's Amanwella, and Malaysia's Avani Sepang Goldcoast Resort, each providing unique offerings for a blissful Diwali break.

(With inputs from agencies.)