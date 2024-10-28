Left Menu

Diwali Getaways: Unforgettable Escapes for the Long Weekend

This Diwali, escape to extraordinary destinations offering relaxation, culinary delights, and unforgettable experiences. Explore iconic resorts across the Maldives, Bhutan, Thailand, and more, each providing unique celebrations and activities. From wellness retreats to cultural festivities, these locations promise a joyous celebration away from home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:00 IST
Diwali Getaways: Unforgettable Escapes for the Long Weekend
Soneva Fushi - 1 Bedroom Water Reserve with Slide. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Diwali approaches, it presents an ideal opportunity for a memorable getaway with family and friends. This year, various stunning properties offer a perfect blend of immersive experiences and relaxation.

Whether it's exploring dramatic landscapes, unwinding at a wellness retreat, or delving into local culture, these seven locations provide the perfect backdrop for Diwali celebrations. In the Maldives, Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani stand out with their stunning vistas and unforgettable experiences. Visitors can delight in dining that celebrates Indian culinary heritage or participate in exclusive wellness and sports activities.

Meanwhile, Bhutan's Amankora invites guests to experience ancient rituals and vibrant cultural displays, while Thailand's Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort offers a luxury riverside retreat. Closer to home, India's Aman-i-Khas blends safari adventures with traditional Diwali festivities. Other notable mentions include Dubai's Anantara The Palm Resort, Sri Lanka's Amanwella, and Malaysia's Avani Sepang Goldcoast Resort, each providing unique offerings for a blissful Diwali break.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024