Chhattisgarh's New Industrial Policy Sets Ambitious Vision 2047

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday sanctioned a novel industrial policy as part of its developmental agenda, an official disclosed.

The cabinet of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also greenlit the draft of 'Amritkaal: Chhattisgarh Vision @ 2047' during its meeting at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhavan in Nava Raipur, according to a public relations department representative.

This new policy, effective from November 1, 2023, to October 31, 2029, aims to bolster industrial growth and fulfill the aspirational 'Amritkaal Chhattisgarh Vision @ 2047'. It encompasses special provisions to encourage balanced development across the state, spurred by industrial investment incentives for new enterprises and expansions.

Adopting the 2020 amendment in the definition of industries under the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Act, the policy sets distinct criteria for burgeoning sectors like pharmaceuticals, textiles, and IT alongside core sectors like steel and cement. Development blocks will be categorized into three sectors to determine the quantum of assistance offered.

In another significant decision, the cabinet approved the resumption of the 'Maukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana', delivering on a BJP electoral promise. Under this initiative, senior citizens and differently-abled individuals will receive complimentary travel to pilgrimage sites once in their lifetime, backed by a budget provision of Rs 25 crore for 2024-25.

Additionally, the cabinet resolved to adopt the National Education Policy 2020 within the state's Technical Education Department.

