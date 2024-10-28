Left Menu

A bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district left ten people injured, including nine women. The bus, carrying 15-20 passengers, fell into a drain due to a locked steering. Local residents rescued the passengers, and one seriously injured person was sent to Tanda Medical College.

Dharamshala | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:45 IST
Tragic Bus Accident in Kangra: 10 Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district left ten passengers, including nine women, injured after their bus plunged into a drain. The accident occurred near Samlana in the Jawali area on Monday, while the bus was en route to Jawali from Tarres.

Local residents swiftly responded to the scene, assisting in the evacuation of passengers from the wreckage and ensuring their transportation to the Civil Hospital in Jawali for medical attention. Among the injured, Rakesh Kumar, who sustained serious injuries, was transferred to Tanda Medical College for further treatment.

An eyewitness recounts that the bus conductor attributed the accident to a sudden lock in the steering mechanism. Meanwhile, police officials are conducting an investigation to determine the precise cause of the unfortunate crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

