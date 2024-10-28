Mumbai Airport Expands Routes Despite Soaring Travel Demand

Mumbai Airport is gearing up for a slight year-on-year growth of 2% in flight movements, totaling 3,372 weekly flights this winter, in response to burgeoning travel demand.

The private airport operator announced it is enhancing its network with 2,361 weekly domestic and 1,011 international flights. The DGCA disclosed a 5.37% increase in operations for Indian airlines this winter, involving 25,007 weekly flights across 124 airports.

Mumbai Airport noted that its winter schedule, running from October 27, 2024 to March 29, 2025, promises enriched travel to over 115 destinations, boosting services to Toronto, Bangkok, London, and Amman. New flight services include Air Canada's route to Toronto and Virgin Atlantic's extra daily flight to London.

(With inputs from agencies.)