Reliance Industries Sparks Next Wave in Solar Manufacturing

Reliance Industries Ltd has launched its first solar panel manufacturing line and is developing battery storage capacities. The conglomerate aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2035, bolstering India's energy goals. These efforts include 'giga factories' and a USD 7.2-billion green energy complex in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 12:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Reliance Industries Ltd has taken a significant leap forward in its renewable energy ambitions by commissioning its inaugural solar panel manufacturing line. As part of a larger scheme to establish battery storage facilities, the company aims to support India's push for net zero emissions by 2035.

During an investor presentation, Reliance, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, outlined its extensive plans to reduce reliance on Chinese imports and foster domestic manufacturing capabilities. This includes a USD 10-billion strategy unveiled in 2021, focusing on renewables, storage, and hydrogen production.

By constructing extensive 'giga factories' in Gujarat, Reliance seeks to contribute to India's goal of achieving 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Among these endeavors is a USD 7.2-billion green energy manufacturing complex in Jamnagar, set to include a range of solar, battery, and green hydrogen production facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

