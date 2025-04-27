Reliance Industries Sparks Next Wave in Solar Manufacturing

Reliance Industries Ltd has taken a significant leap forward in its renewable energy ambitions by commissioning its inaugural solar panel manufacturing line. As part of a larger scheme to establish battery storage facilities, the company aims to support India's push for net zero emissions by 2035.

During an investor presentation, Reliance, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, outlined its extensive plans to reduce reliance on Chinese imports and foster domestic manufacturing capabilities. This includes a USD 10-billion strategy unveiled in 2021, focusing on renewables, storage, and hydrogen production.

By constructing extensive 'giga factories' in Gujarat, Reliance seeks to contribute to India's goal of achieving 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Among these endeavors is a USD 7.2-billion green energy manufacturing complex in Jamnagar, set to include a range of solar, battery, and green hydrogen production facilities.

