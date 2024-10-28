Left Menu

India's Aviation Revolution: PM Modi Unveils Tata-Airbus C-295 Facility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. This first private sector military aircraft assembly line in India aims to strengthen India-Spain ties and boost India's defense manufacturing ecosystem. It will also support 'Make in India' initiatives.

Updated: 28-10-2024 21:28 IST
In a move poised to significantly bolster India's defense capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata Advanced System Limited-Airbus facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. This landmark site marks India's first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft.

Highlighting the importance of the facility, Modi emphasized that the initiative not only strengthens diplomatic ties between India and Spain but also supports India's ambitious 'Make in India, Make for the World' mission. The C-295 aircraft manufactured here is envisaged for future export, fostering a robust aviation ecosystem in the region.

The collaboration, which took root a decade ago, is a testament to India's evolving defense sector, characterized by remarkable growth in defense startups and exports. The facility is expected to generate thousands of jobs, laying the groundwork for future civil aircraft manufacturing in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

