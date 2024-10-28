Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives on Madhya Pradesh Road

Three individuals were tragically killed in a high-speed motorcycle collision in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, as reported by police.

The fatal crash took place on the Sirsan Badi-Silpuri road, under the jurisdiction of Karahal Police Station, around 4 PM on Monday.

According to Karahal police station in-charge Bharat Singh Gurjar, both motorcycles collided head-on, resulting in the immediate demise of three riders. While one victim, Ramniwas, 47, has been identified, the identities of the other two remain unknown, prompting further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)