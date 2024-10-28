Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives on Madhya Pradesh Road
In Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, three individuals lost their lives in a tragic collision of two speeding motorcycles. The crash occurred on the Sirsan Badi-Silpuri road and involved an unidentified victim named Ramniwas. Authorities are investigating the incident and working to identify the other victims.
Sheopur | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Three individuals were tragically killed in a high-speed motorcycle collision in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, as reported by police.
The fatal crash took place on the Sirsan Badi-Silpuri road, under the jurisdiction of Karahal Police Station, around 4 PM on Monday.
According to Karahal police station in-charge Bharat Singh Gurjar, both motorcycles collided head-on, resulting in the immediate demise of three riders. While one victim, Ramniwas, 47, has been identified, the identities of the other two remain unknown, prompting further investigation.
