Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives on Madhya Pradesh Road

In Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, three individuals lost their lives in a tragic collision of two speeding motorcycles. The crash occurred on the Sirsan Badi-Silpuri road and involved an unidentified victim named Ramniwas. Authorities are investigating the incident and working to identify the other victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals were tragically killed in a high-speed motorcycle collision in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, as reported by police.

The fatal crash took place on the Sirsan Badi-Silpuri road, under the jurisdiction of Karahal Police Station, around 4 PM on Monday.

According to Karahal police station in-charge Bharat Singh Gurjar, both motorcycles collided head-on, resulting in the immediate demise of three riders. While one victim, Ramniwas, 47, has been identified, the identities of the other two remain unknown, prompting further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

