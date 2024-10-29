Albanese's Flight Upgrade Controversy: Transparency or Privilege?

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is under fire for receiving free flight upgrades from Qantas, amid claims he communicated directly with the airline's former CEO, Alan Joyce, to secure business class seats.

Reports suggest Albanese upgraded on 22 flights between 2009 and 2019, sparking questions about potential impropriety. As a former federal transport minister, Albanese downplayed the allegations and emphasized his transparency, stating all upgrades were declared appropriately.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton expressed concern over the possibility of such direct arrangements. Qantas has not commented, while Albanese faces waning approval ratings, adding to the political tensions his government is currently facing.

(With inputs from agencies.)