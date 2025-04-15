Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Social Audit Training: Enhancing Transparency in Education

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a Social Audit Training Programme to ensure transparent implementation of educational schemes. Cluster Social Auditors from 14 districts are currently undergoing training. The programme aims to enhance social accountability and ensure quality education benefits reach every section of society.

Updated: 15-04-2025 21:28 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a comprehensive Social Audit Training Programme to promote transparency and ensure the effective implementation of educational schemes. This initiative, announced on Tuesday, aims to guarantee that quality education reaches all sections of society.

Cluster Social Auditors (CSAs) from 14 key districts are undergoing rigorous training as part of this programme. These districts include Ambedkarnagar, Amethi, Bahraich, Balrampur, and others. The programme is set to expand to remaining districts once training at selected universities is complete.

The training, conducted at district headquarters, focuses on important modules covering school education initiatives, social audit processes, and efficient audit methods. Director General of School Education, Kanchan Verma, emphasized the role of CSAs in ensuring proper scheme implementation at the grassroots level.

