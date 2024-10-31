Left Menu

Diwali at the Kennedy Center: A Celebration of US-India Ties

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum held a Diwali reception at Washington DC's Kennedy Center, bringing together key figures to celebrate and strengthen cultural and diplomatic ties between the nations. The event featured high-profile guests and highlighted the deepening partnership and shared values between the US and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:44 IST
Diwali at the Kennedy Center: A Celebration of US-India Ties
US-India Strategic Partnership Forum celebrates Diwali in Washington DC (Image: X/@USISPForum). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) recently hosted a grand Diwali reception at the iconic Kennedy Center in Washington DC. This remarkable event convened dignitaries, senior government officials, ambassadors, and prominent local figures to celebrate the famous "Festival of Lights." The celebration underscored the robust and evolving relationship between the United States and India, emphasizing the rich cultural heritage that Diwali symbolizes.

Among the distinguished guests were the Indian Ambassador to the United States and Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Richard R. Verma. The event highlighted Diwali's message of triumph of light over darkness, aligning with the strengthening collaboration between the US and India.

Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF, lauded the deepening ties between the two nations. Both Indian envoy to the US Vinay Kwatra and Ambassador Richard R. Verma reflected on the shared values and strong bonds propelling this partnership forward. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Kennedy Center, attendees enjoyed cultural performances, traditional Indian cuisine, and engaging discussions on the future of India-US relations.

USISPF extended heartfelt Diwali greetings, reaffirming its commitment to fortifying US-India relations. As Diwali lights shine worldwide, the Forum remains dedicated to fostering a brighter future for both nations. Formed in 2017, USISPF is a non-profit, non-governmental, and non-partisan organization based in Washington, DC, with offices in both countries.

Earlier in October, US President Joe Biden conveyed Diwali greetings, recognizing its cultural significance and celebrating its prominent acknowledgment at the White House. President Biden praised the contributions of the South Asian American community, the fastest-growing and most engaged community globally, to the American societal fabric. He urged all to cherish the 'Idea of America,' especially at a crucial 'inflection point' in history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

