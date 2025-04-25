Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: Indian Ambassador and Chief Justice Meet in China

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, held a meeting with Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, in Shanghai on Friday.

Justice Khanna was in Hangzhou for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Chief Justices' summit. His visit underscores India's commitment to fostering stronger ties within the SCO, a 10-member regional grouping led this year by China.

The gathering aims to promote organizational development, with forthcoming events including the SCO summit in Tianjin, expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

