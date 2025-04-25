Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: Indian Ambassador and Chief Justice Meet in China
Indian Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, met with Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, at India House in Shanghai. The meeting took place during Justice Khanna's visit to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Chief Justices' meeting, aiming to enhance cooperation among member nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:24 IST
- Country:
- China
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, held a meeting with Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, in Shanghai on Friday.
Justice Khanna was in Hangzhou for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Chief Justices' summit. His visit underscores India's commitment to fostering stronger ties within the SCO, a 10-member regional grouping led this year by China.
The gathering aims to promote organizational development, with forthcoming events including the SCO summit in Tianjin, expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement