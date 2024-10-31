Legacy of Innovation: Remembering T P Gopalan Nambiar

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan extended condolences on the death of T P Gopalan Nambiar, founder of the BPL Group, who died at 94 in Bengaluru.

Recognized as a key figure in India's business realm, Nambiar significantly propelled the telecommunications industry's growth. His entrepreneurial spirit inspired many in the industrial sector, according to the Chief Minister.

Opposition leader Satheesan highlighted Nambiar's visionary impact on electronics manufacturing, elevating BPL to prominence in the 1990s. TPG Nambiar is mourned not only as an industrial pioneer but as a significant influencer of India's technological progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)