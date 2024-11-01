Bond Yields Drop Amid Slowing U.S. Labor Market
Euro zone bond yields fell as U.S. labor market data for October showed a significant slowdown, increasing market expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts. U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew by 12,000, well below forecasts. Bond yields responded, influenced by international economic relations.
Short-dated U.S. bond yields, sensitive to interest rate predictions, dropped sharply as investors heightened their expectations for rate reductions. Reflecting this, Germany's 2-year bond yield fell by 6 basis points to 2.259%, following the trend with U.S. economic metrics.
The U.S. economy's global impact led to comprehensive market reactions, with Germany's 10-year bond yield also declining. Comments from industry experts indicate that the Federal Reserve may continue its easing policy, despite attributing the slow growth data to external, transient factors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
