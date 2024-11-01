Left Menu

China Eases Path for Foreign Investors in Listed Companies

China has revised regulations to attract more foreign investment in its listed companies. The new rules lower the asset threshold for non-controlling foreign investors and allow additional investment methods, including private placement and tender offers.

Updated: 01-11-2024 18:59 IST
In a strategic move to bolster foreign investment, China unveiled revised regulations targeting its listed companies.

The updated guidelines lower the investment bar for non-controlling foreign investors from $100 million to $50 million and introduce tender offers as a new method for investment.

This regulatory shift opens the door for foreign individuals to engage more strategically with China's listed firms, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

