Massive Fire Shuts Down Vital Ohio River Bridge

A large fire under an Ohio River bridge connecting Cincinnati and northern Kentucky has closed Interstate 471, disrupting travel. The fire caused structural damage, including warped steel beams and fallen concrete, but no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation.

A massive fire has closed a key route on the Ohio River bridge linking Cincinnati to northern Kentucky, halting traffic on the busy Interstate 471. The blaze erupted overnight near a playground, sending flames above the bridge and causing extensive structural damage.

Chunks of concrete fell, and several steel beams were warped by the intense heat, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in this incident.

Firefighters brought the inferno under control hours later. However, the bridge remains closed as authorities investigate the cause of the fire.

