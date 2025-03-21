Left Menu

Blaze Forces Heathrow Airport Closure Amid Massive Power Outage

A fire at an electrical substation in west London led to the closure of Heathrow Airport on Friday, causing widespread travel disruption. Thousands of homes lost power, and about 150 people were evacuated. The airport, a major international travel hub, anticipates significant delays in the following days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-03-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 09:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fire at an electrical substation in west London has forced the closure of Britain's Heathrow Airport on Friday. As one of Europe's largest travel hubs, the closure is expected to disrupt travel plans for hundreds of thousands of passengers.

The incident resulted in thousands of homes losing power, while around 150 individuals were evacuated from the area. Heathrow Airport released a statement emphasizing the necessity of the closure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. The airport will issue updates as information becomes available regarding power restoration.

The electrical fire at the substation caused an extensive power outage, also affecting local businesses. London Fire Brigade deployed 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters to manage the blaze. Authorities have requested the public to avoid the area as efforts to contain the fire continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

