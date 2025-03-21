Blaze Forces Heathrow Airport Closure Amid Massive Power Outage

A fire at an electrical substation in west London has forced the closure of Britain's Heathrow Airport on Friday. As one of Europe's largest travel hubs, the closure is expected to disrupt travel plans for hundreds of thousands of passengers.

The incident resulted in thousands of homes losing power, while around 150 individuals were evacuated from the area. Heathrow Airport released a statement emphasizing the necessity of the closure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. The airport will issue updates as information becomes available regarding power restoration.

The electrical fire at the substation caused an extensive power outage, also affecting local businesses. London Fire Brigade deployed 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters to manage the blaze. Authorities have requested the public to avoid the area as efforts to contain the fire continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)