Assembly Clash: Congress and BJP Debate Over Institutional Closures

In a heated session at the state Assembly, the Congress and BJP clashed over the closure of numerous institutions and offices under different departments.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri accused the previous BJP administration of irresponsibly opening about 1,000 institutions in its final six months without assigning budgets or creating posts. He noted that despite these actions, the public ousted the former government.

The BJP responded by alleging that the current government has inaugurated only 35 institutions without proper budget allocation and sanctioned posts. Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur accused the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government of political retribution by closing and later re-notifying functional institutions.

Agnihotri told BJP members that the government might reconsider reopening institutions if appropriate documentation regarding budget allocation and post creation is provided.

On institutional rationalization, he mentioned efforts in Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, and Education Departments, and assured the establishment of a Jal Shakti division for every assembly constituency.

In other discussions, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan announced actions against defaulting SIDC contractors. SIDC has completed 374 out of 616 awarded tenders, with the rest in progress.

Regarding passport offices, Agnihotri highlighted the existence of seven offices in the state and promised to advocate for reopening the shift-closed office in Chamba with the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)