Left Menu

Assembly Clash: Congress and BJP Debate Over Institutional Closures

The Congress and BJP clashed in the state Assembly over the closure of various institutions. Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri accused the previous BJP government of reckless opening without budget provision. The BJP retorted similar lapses in the current government and alleged political vendetta behind closures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:59 IST
Assembly Clash: Congress and BJP Debate Over Institutional Closures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session at the state Assembly, the Congress and BJP clashed over the closure of numerous institutions and offices under different departments.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri accused the previous BJP administration of irresponsibly opening about 1,000 institutions in its final six months without assigning budgets or creating posts. He noted that despite these actions, the public ousted the former government.

The BJP responded by alleging that the current government has inaugurated only 35 institutions without proper budget allocation and sanctioned posts. Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur accused the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government of political retribution by closing and later re-notifying functional institutions.

Agnihotri told BJP members that the government might reconsider reopening institutions if appropriate documentation regarding budget allocation and post creation is provided.

On institutional rationalization, he mentioned efforts in Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, and Education Departments, and assured the establishment of a Jal Shakti division for every assembly constituency.

In other discussions, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan announced actions against defaulting SIDC contractors. SIDC has completed 374 out of 616 awarded tenders, with the rest in progress.

Regarding passport offices, Agnihotri highlighted the existence of seven offices in the state and promised to advocate for reopening the shift-closed office in Chamba with the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025