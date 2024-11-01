Left Menu

Historic Road Journey: Boeing 737 Relocated in Pakistan

A retired Boeing 737 aircraft was moved by road from Karachi to Hyderabad, Pakistan, marking the first such relocation in the country. The plane, previously owned by Shaheen Airways, will serve as a training aid at the Civil Aviation Training Institute. The journey was completed over two days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:11 IST
Historic Road Journey: Boeing 737 Relocated in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an unprecedented event in Pakistan, a retired Boeing 737 aircraft was transported by road from Karachi to Hyderabad over two days. This marks the first time such a relocation has been executed in the country, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The aircraft, which belonged to the now-defunct Shaheen Airways, was relocated to the Civil Aviation Training Institute (CATI) in Hyderabad for training purposes. A spokesperson for the CAA confirmed that the 737 had completed its 165-kilometer journey safely.

The operation, managed by the Pakistan Airports Authority's logistics department, involved dismantling the plane's wings. Specially designed trailers were used to handle the load. Because of its size, the aircraft was not allowed to travel at night and made an overnight stop in Nooriabad, according to Motorway police Captain Shamshad Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024