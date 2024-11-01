Historic Road Journey: Boeing 737 Relocated in Pakistan

In an unprecedented event in Pakistan, a retired Boeing 737 aircraft was transported by road from Karachi to Hyderabad over two days. This marks the first time such a relocation has been executed in the country, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The aircraft, which belonged to the now-defunct Shaheen Airways, was relocated to the Civil Aviation Training Institute (CATI) in Hyderabad for training purposes. A spokesperson for the CAA confirmed that the 737 had completed its 165-kilometer journey safely.

The operation, managed by the Pakistan Airports Authority's logistics department, involved dismantling the plane's wings. Specially designed trailers were used to handle the load. Because of its size, the aircraft was not allowed to travel at night and made an overnight stop in Nooriabad, according to Motorway police Captain Shamshad Khan.

