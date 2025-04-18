Mob Attack on Ahmadi Worship Place in Karachi: A Shocking Tragedy

A fierce mob launched an assault on a place of worship belonging to Pakistan's Ahmadi minority in Karachi, resulting in the death of one individual, according to law enforcement and a community representative.

Amir Mahmood, a spokesperson for the Ahmadi community, reported that between 100 and 200 attackers fatally injured a 47-year-old car workshop proprietor using bricks and sticks. Mohammad Safdar, the superintendent of police in Karachi's Saddar area, confirmed the tragic incident. The police managed to disperse the mob, rescuing 15 people from the premises. However, Mahmood noted that initially, 30 individuals were trapped inside.

The Ahmadi community, viewed as heretical by some orthodox factions, faces severe legal and social challenges in Pakistan. Laws prevent them from identifying as Muslims or using Islamic symbols, thereby subjecting them to frequent violence, discrimination, and disenfranchisement from the voting process during general elections.

