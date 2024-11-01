Left Menu

Tragic Roof Collapse at Novi Sad Railway Station

A roof collapse at Novi Sad railway station in Serbia resulted in eight deaths and two hospitalizations. Emergency services were working to rescue two trapped survivors, including a 14-year-old girl. Prime Minister Milos Vucevic promised accountability for the 1964 building's tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy struck the Serbian city of Novi Sad as a roof collapse at a local railway station left eight people dead and two hospitalized, according to the country's interior minister. The incident has sparked an intensive rescue operation to free two more individuals trapped beneath the rubble.

Emergency services have deployed two large diggers, with around 80 rescuers involved in the mission, stated Interior Minister Ivica Dacic. Medical teams were seen on-site, readying stretchers as they prepared to assist the rescue effort in what was described as an extremely challenging operation.

Prime Minister Milos Vucevic labeled the day as a 'black Friday' for the nation and promised accountability for the tragedy, indicating that the 1964 building's recent reconstruction did not include the collapsed area. Meanwhile, train services from the station have been suspended as the rescue operations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

