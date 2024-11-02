Swatch Unveils World’s First Earth and Moon Phase Watch
Swatch introduces the Bioceramic MoonSwatch MISSION TO EARTHPHASE, featuring unique earth and moon phases combined for the first time. The watch celebrates Earth's beauty with UV-enhanced oceans and moon-inspired digital printing. Available from November 2, it showcases Swatch's innovation with the earth phase's poetic take on celestial cycles.
Swatch has launched an extraordinary product in the realm of horology, merging the phases of Earth and Moon in a single timepiece for the first time. This innovative unveiling, dubbed the Bioceramic MoonSwatch MISSION TO EARTHPHASE, marks a pioneering step in watchmaking.
The watch showcases remarkable features, including a patented 'earth phase' that celebrates our planet's diversity with colored depictions visible from the Moon's perspective. This phase operates in tandem with the moon phase, using a stunning blend of design and technology such as UV-coated oceans and digitally printed lunar craters.
Set for worldwide release on November 2 in select Swatch stores, this new non-limited edition promises to captivate watch enthusiasts with its unique characteristics, including a design that echoes the iconic Speedmaster Moonwatch and a singular purchase policy ensuring its exclusivity.
