Left Menu

Swatch Unveils World’s First Earth and Moon Phase Watch

Swatch introduces the Bioceramic MoonSwatch MISSION TO EARTHPHASE, featuring unique earth and moon phases combined for the first time. The watch celebrates Earth's beauty with UV-enhanced oceans and moon-inspired digital printing. Available from November 2, it showcases Swatch's innovation with the earth phase's poetic take on celestial cycles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 10:18 IST
Swatch Unveils World’s First Earth and Moon Phase Watch
Bioceramic MoonSwatch MISSION TO EARTHPHASE. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Swatch has launched an extraordinary product in the realm of horology, merging the phases of Earth and Moon in a single timepiece for the first time. This innovative unveiling, dubbed the Bioceramic MoonSwatch MISSION TO EARTHPHASE, marks a pioneering step in watchmaking.

The watch showcases remarkable features, including a patented 'earth phase' that celebrates our planet's diversity with colored depictions visible from the Moon's perspective. This phase operates in tandem with the moon phase, using a stunning blend of design and technology such as UV-coated oceans and digitally printed lunar craters.

Set for worldwide release on November 2 in select Swatch stores, this new non-limited edition promises to captivate watch enthusiasts with its unique characteristics, including a design that echoes the iconic Speedmaster Moonwatch and a singular purchase policy ensuring its exclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024