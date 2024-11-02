Swatch Unveils World’s First Earth and Moon Phase Watch

Swatch has launched an extraordinary product in the realm of horology, merging the phases of Earth and Moon in a single timepiece for the first time. This innovative unveiling, dubbed the Bioceramic MoonSwatch MISSION TO EARTHPHASE, marks a pioneering step in watchmaking.

The watch showcases remarkable features, including a patented 'earth phase' that celebrates our planet's diversity with colored depictions visible from the Moon's perspective. This phase operates in tandem with the moon phase, using a stunning blend of design and technology such as UV-coated oceans and digitally printed lunar craters.

Set for worldwide release on November 2 in select Swatch stores, this new non-limited edition promises to captivate watch enthusiasts with its unique characteristics, including a design that echoes the iconic Speedmaster Moonwatch and a singular purchase policy ensuring its exclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)