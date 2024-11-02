Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Six Lives in Odisha

In Odisha's Sundargarh district, six members of a 'kirtan' group lost their lives after their van collided with a truck. The incident occurred near Gaikanapali area, potentially due to fog. Five others were injured and hospitalized, while locals demanded compensation for the victims' families.

Updated: 02-11-2024 10:42 IST
In a tragic road accident in Odisha's Sundargarh district, six individuals were killed when their vehicle collided with a truck early Saturday morning, police reported.

The crash occurred near Gaikanapali, under the Hemgiri police jurisdiction, when the van carrying the group struck the truck from behind, a senior official confirmed. The victims were part of a 'kirtan' group returning from a Diwali program in Chakkplai village.

Authorities suggest that foggy conditions may have contributed to the accident. Meanwhile, five injured individuals are receiving treatment at a local hospital. In the wake of the accident, local residents blocked the road, calling for compensation for the victims’ families.

