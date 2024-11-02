Tragic Accident Claims Six Lives in Odisha
In Odisha's Sundargarh district, six members of a 'kirtan' group lost their lives after their van collided with a truck. The incident occurred near Gaikanapali area, potentially due to fog. Five others were injured and hospitalized, while locals demanded compensation for the victims' families.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic road accident in Odisha's Sundargarh district, six individuals were killed when their vehicle collided with a truck early Saturday morning, police reported.
The crash occurred near Gaikanapali, under the Hemgiri police jurisdiction, when the van carrying the group struck the truck from behind, a senior official confirmed. The victims were part of a 'kirtan' group returning from a Diwali program in Chakkplai village.
Authorities suggest that foggy conditions may have contributed to the accident. Meanwhile, five injured individuals are receiving treatment at a local hospital. In the wake of the accident, local residents blocked the road, calling for compensation for the victims’ families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- accident
- Sundargarh
- kirtan
- fog
- Diwali
- van
- truck
- Hemgiri
- compensation
ALSO READ
Illuminate Your Diwali with IRIS Botanics Gift Sets
Elegance Unwrapped: Discover the Magic of Diwali Hampers by Claridges
Delhi's Battle Against Deteriorating Air Quality: A Diwali Dilemma
Diwali Delights: Claridges' Exquisite Hampers for a Memorable Celebration
ECoR Cracks Down on Diwali Train Safety: How Passengers Can Help