Tragic Car Accident Claims Three Lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi District

A devastating car accident occurred early Saturday in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the tragic death of three individuals, including a woman and her 10-month-old son.

The vehicle, traveling from Malikote village to Chassana, skidded off a hilly road at Chamalu Morh and plunged into a deep gorge, officials reported.

Local volunteers rescued three critically injured family members from the scene and transported them to a hospital for urgent treatment, highlighting the continuous dangers posed by challenging road conditions in the region.

