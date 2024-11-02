Tragic Car Accident Claims Three Lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi District
A tragic car accident in Reasi District, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of three family members, including a woman and her 10-month-old son. Three others were critically injured when their car skidded off a hilly road and fell into a gorge. Local volunteers assisted in the rescue.
A devastating car accident occurred early Saturday in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the tragic death of three individuals, including a woman and her 10-month-old son.
The vehicle, traveling from Malikote village to Chassana, skidded off a hilly road at Chamalu Morh and plunged into a deep gorge, officials reported.
Local volunteers rescued three critically injured family members from the scene and transported them to a hospital for urgent treatment, highlighting the continuous dangers posed by challenging road conditions in the region.
