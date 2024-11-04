Tragic Bus Accident in Almora Claims 23 Lives
A bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district resulted in the deaths of 23 people and injuries to 15 others. The bus, traveling from Pauri to Ramnagar, fell into a 200-meter deep gorge near Marchula. Rescue operations were conducted by police, SDRF, and NDRF teams.
A tragic bus accident in the Almora district of Uttarakhand has left 23 people dead and 15 others injured. The passengers were traveling from Pauri to Ramnagar when the bus fell into a 200-meter deep gorge at Marchula.
The District Disaster Management Officer, Vineet Pal, confirmed that 22 people died instantly, while one succumbed to injuries en route to a hospital. Rescue efforts were promptly initiated by police, SDRF, and NDRF teams.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his sorrow over the loss of lives and directed the district administration to conduct swift relief and rescue operations. Injured passengers are being transported to the nearest health center, with instructions to airlift those seriously harmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
