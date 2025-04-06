Left Menu

Gujarat Chief Minister's Vision: Transforming Mokarsagar into a Tourist Paradise

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reviewed development at Mokarsagar wetland, aimed at becoming a tourist hotspot. Ensuring undisturbed habitats and efficient arrangements were prioritized. The project features facilities like watchtowers and parks for bird enthusiasts. The plan includes local employment opportunities and infrastructure improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 21:09 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push to boost tourism, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Mokarsagar wetland near Porbandar, which is undergoing substantial development to become a key tourist attraction. As per the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, the project carries an investment of Rs 200 crore.

During his visit, Chief Minister Patel made it a point to ensure that the natural habitats of native and migratory birds remain untouched. He provided strategic insights to keep tourist movements seamless and reviewed the construction timelines and forthcoming visitor facilities. Tourism Department Secretary Dr Rajender Kumar highlighted the distinct features of Mokarsagar's wetland using detailed maps.

The development of Mokarsagar into a tourist spot was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a virtual foundation-laying ceremony. The wetland, which attracts migratory birds in winters and hosts diverse local bird species year-round, will see watchtowers, an interpretation center, and community facilities to attract tourists and provide local job opportunities. The event was attended by key figures including Tourism Minister Mulu Bhai Bera and District Panchayat President Shri Parbatbhai Parmar, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

