GeM Expands Seed Categories to Boost Efficient Procurement

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has expanded its range by adding 170 new seed categories, featuring nearly 8,000 distinct varieties, to its portal. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, these categories were launched ahead of the upcoming cropping season to facilitate efficient procurement for Central and State Public Sector Units (PSUs) and other government agencies. The initiative hopes to optimize seed distribution across India.

Crafted in consultation with stakeholders, including state seed corporations and research institutions, the newly introduced GeM categories provide a solid framework for seed procurement. The new system integrates existing Government of India rules and essential parameters to streamline the procurement process, aligning with GeM's overarching strategy to enhance transparency, accountability, and seller participation by promoting category-based procurement.

Roli Khare, Deputy CEO at GeM, remarked, "We invite sellers to leverage these new seed categories and list their offerings to participate freely in government tenders. We also encourage state bodies to adopt these categories for cost-effective and quality seed procurement."

(With inputs from agencies.)