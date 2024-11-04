Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Dense Fog Claims Life in Uttar Pradesh

A fatal collision occurred in Uttar Pradesh when a roadways bus lost control in dense fog, crashing into a stationary truck. A woman, Urmila from Siddharthnagar, died, while five others, including a Nepali citizen, sustained injuries. The bus was traveling from Kanpur to Barhni with 40 people aboard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district when a state roadways bus collided with a stationary truck. The incident, reported early Monday, injured five others, including a Nepali national, police confirmed.

The bus, carrying 40 passengers from Kanpur to Barhni, veered off track due to dense fog, according to Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar. The collision occurred near the Rajderwa intersection, leaving a scene of devastation.

Among the injured, all of whom are now hospitalized and stable, was Urmila, a 50-year-old resident of Tulsipur village, who succumbed to her injuries. Her body has been dispatched for postmortem examination, Kumar stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

