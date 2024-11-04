Tragic Collision in Dense Fog Claims Life in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district when a state roadways bus collided with a stationary truck. The incident, reported early Monday, injured five others, including a Nepali national, police confirmed.

The bus, carrying 40 passengers from Kanpur to Barhni, veered off track due to dense fog, according to Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar. The collision occurred near the Rajderwa intersection, leaving a scene of devastation.

Among the injured, all of whom are now hospitalized and stable, was Urmila, a 50-year-old resident of Tulsipur village, who succumbed to her injuries. Her body has been dispatched for postmortem examination, Kumar stated.

