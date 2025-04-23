Businessman Shubham Dwivedi's Tragic Death Sparks Outrage in Kanpur

In a shocking incident, Kanpur businessman Shubham Dwivedi was tragically killed by terrorists during a family vacation in Pahalgam, Kashmir. His death has sparked widespread anger and protests in his hometown.

The body of 31-year-old Dwivedi, who was shot in front of his wife, is expected to arrive in Kanpur on Thursday morning from Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with state Congress chief Ajay Rai, will be paying their respects to the family.

In response to the atrocity, local business associations have announced a shutdown of shops in Kanpur, with traders protesting against the attack. The incident marks one of the deadliest civilian attacks in Kashmir in recent times.

