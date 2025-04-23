Left Menu

Businessman Shubham Dwivedi's Tragic Death Sparks Outrage in Kanpur

Businessman Shubham Dwivedi from Kanpur was fatally shot by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam while on vacation with his family. His body is expected to return to Kanpur for cremation. The incident has led to protests by local traders, who blame Pakistan for the attack and plan a citywide shutdown.

Kanpur | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:20 IST

  India

In a shocking incident, Kanpur businessman Shubham Dwivedi was tragically killed by terrorists during a family vacation in Pahalgam, Kashmir. His death has sparked widespread anger and protests in his hometown.

The body of 31-year-old Dwivedi, who was shot in front of his wife, is expected to arrive in Kanpur on Thursday morning from Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with state Congress chief Ajay Rai, will be paying their respects to the family.

In response to the atrocity, local business associations have announced a shutdown of shops in Kanpur, with traders protesting against the attack. The incident marks one of the deadliest civilian attacks in Kashmir in recent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

