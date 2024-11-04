JSW MG Motor India's Strategic Collaboration with HSBC India

JSW MG Motor India announced a strategic partnership with HSBC India on Monday, aiming to enhance financial access for their dealer partners through customized solutions.

This collaboration is set to improve operational efficiency by leveraging HSBC India's expertise in financing, ensuring easy access to working capital for the car maker's dealer network.

The move underscores a commitment to empowering dealer partners with resources, promoting business sustainability, and fostering growth, said Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer at JSW MG Motor India.

(With inputs from agencies.)