Tragedy Strikes: Fatal DTC Bus Crash in Delhi

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus lost control due to a technical failure and crashed near Monastery Market, tragically killing a Delhi Police constable and another unidentified man. The driver has been taken into custody, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:01 IST
A tragic accident unfolded near Delhi's Monastery Market when a DTC bus lost control, resulting in the deaths of a police constable and another man. The incident, which occurred on Monday night, has raised concerns over vehicle maintenance and road safety protocols.

The Delhi Transport Corporation bus veered off the road after experiencing a technical snag, eventually crashing into a billboard pole and then a road divider. No passengers were onboard at the time, potentially averting further loss of life.

The bus driver, Vinod Kumar, has been detained pending further investigation. Authorities are working to confirm the identity of the second victim while the family's of those deceased have been notified. The accident underscores the need for stringent checks on public transport vehicles to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

