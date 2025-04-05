Tragedy Strikes: Bus Crash Claims Five Lives

A tragic accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday when a mini bus carrying passengers collided with a parked truck near Nelogi Cross in Jewargi taluk. The collision resulted in the death of five individuals, including a 13-year-old girl, and left 11 others injured, police reported.

The bus passengers, residents of Bagalkote, were traveling to a dargah in Kalaburagi district. The parked truck had a punctured tyre, and its driver was fixing it when the bus, allegedly speeding, rammed into it. Superintendent of Police, A Srinivasulu, confirmed the severity of the impact as the cause of various casualties.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the mini bus driver might have fallen asleep, losing control before hitting the truck. Initially believed to have fled, the driver was later found injured on-site. Legal action under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been taken as an investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)