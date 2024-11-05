Kerala CM Demands Action After Tragic Railway Accident

In a somber response to a tragic railway accident, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called upon the Union Railway Ministry to compensate the families of the four sanitary workers who died near Shoranur railway station.

The workers, two of whom were women, were from Tamil Nadu and were engaged in garbage collection on the tracks when they were struck by the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express. The CM noted they were unaware of the oncoming train due to a lack of training and safety awareness.

This incident, Vijayan pointed out, reflects a troubling pattern of insufficient safety measures for contract workers, underscoring a similar accident that occurred months ago. In his letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Vijayan stressed the need for urgent safety instructions for contractors and adequate compensation for the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)