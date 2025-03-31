Balochistan Implements Section 144 for Eid: Safety Measures and Tensions Rise
Amid rising security concerns, authorities in Balochistan have enforced Section 144, curbing public movement during Eid ul-Fitr 2025. Restrictions on recreational visits and temporary rides have been imposed, while violent incidents across Pakistan mar the festive occasion, leading to several casualties and raising safety alarms.
Balochistan authorities, citing escalating security threats, have invoked Section 144 across the province. This legislative action, reported by ARY News, restricts public access to recreational venues during Eid ul-Fitr 2025.
In Quetta, the district administration prohibits visits to popular destinations like Hanna Orak, Karkhassa, and Shaban, urging citizens to avoid these areas. Concurrently, the Punjab Home Department has banned temporary mechanical rides for Eid celebrations, citing safety risks. Permanent installations with valid safety certifications will continue operating, per official mandates.
Security measures were overshadowed by violence, as post-prayer shootings on Eid claimed six lives and injured several others in various regions, including Swabi, Bannu, and Gadoon Amazai. Police investigations suggest these incidents stem from personal disputes, posing additional challenges to maintaining public safety during the festive season.
