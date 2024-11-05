E2E Networks and L&T Partner to Revolutionize India's AI Landscape

E2E Networks, a notable Indian Cloud and AI Cloud provider, has forged a strategic partnership with Larsen & Toubro (L&T), one of India's leading tech conglomerates. This collaboration marks a pivotal move toward deeper GenAI integration in the nation's enterprises, radically transforming how Indian organizations leverage Accelerated Computing on the Cloud.

Under this new agreement, L&T will integrate E2E Networks' Cloud platform with its own expertise in data center management. This alignment aims to not only empower startups but also spur digital advancements across various industry sectors, driving India toward a tech-oriented, sustainable future.

Tarun Dua, Chairman and Managing Director of E2E Networks, underlined the significance of this partnership, describing it as a milestone in the realization of India as a hub for HyperScaler Cloud Platforms. The initiative is a step forward for 'Make in India' ambitions, promoting domestic CPU and GPU-driven GenAI innovation.

