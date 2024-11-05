Left Menu

Boeing Strikers Compromise: A Deal Forged for the Future

After more than seven weeks of striking, Boeing factory workers accepted a new contract, enabling the aerospace company to resume production. The deal, including a significant wage increase, marks a compromise without the revival of a company pension plan. The move is crucial for Boeing's financial recovery.

Boeing factory workers have voted to accept a contract offer, concluding a strike lasting over seven weeks. This decision allows the aerospace giant to restart production and stabilize its financial standing.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers' Seattle chapter reported a 59% vote in favor of the company's fourth formal proposal. The new contract includes a 38% wage increase over four years, ratification bonuses, but lacks the restoration of a frozen pension plan.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg expressed satisfaction with the agreement, while union leaders described it as a victory. However, some employees voiced dissatisfaction, highlighting a divide in union ranks over the terms of the deal.

