Boeing Strikers Compromise: A Deal Forged for the Future

Boeing factory workers have voted to accept a contract offer, concluding a strike lasting over seven weeks. This decision allows the aerospace giant to restart production and stabilize its financial standing.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers' Seattle chapter reported a 59% vote in favor of the company's fourth formal proposal. The new contract includes a 38% wage increase over four years, ratification bonuses, but lacks the restoration of a frozen pension plan.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg expressed satisfaction with the agreement, while union leaders described it as a victory. However, some employees voiced dissatisfaction, highlighting a divide in union ranks over the terms of the deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)