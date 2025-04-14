Outrage in Europe: Russia's Violent Misstep Ignites Calls for Sanctions
In a deadly act condemned by European leaders, Russia launched a missile strike on Ukraine's Sumy, killing at least 34 and injuring 117 during Palm Sunday celebrations. Criticized as a war crime, the attack defies peace efforts and prompts calls for harsher sanctions against Moscow.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:18 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
European leaders have strongly condemned Russia after a missile strike in Ukraine's Sumy killed at least 34 civilians and wounded 117, branding it a war crime and a mockery of efforts for peace led by the U.S.
Launching two ballistic missiles on Palm Sunday, Russia targeted civilians, leading to allegations of using cluster munitions and demonstrating a dismissive stance towards ceasefire talks.
The attack has prompted fresh calls from the European Union for stringent sanctions against Russia, with leaders stressing the need to force a change in Moscow's aggressive tactics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Frustration with Putin and Zelenskyy Amid War Challenges
Trump's Tensions with Putin: Sanctions and Ceasefire Hopes Amid Ukraine Conflict
Putin Open to Rebuilding Finland Ties Amid NATO Tensions
Baerbock Warns Against Putin's 'Stalling Tactics'
Baerbock Urges US Caution Against Putin's 'Stalling Tactics'