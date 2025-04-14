Left Menu

Outrage in Europe: Russia's Violent Misstep Ignites Calls for Sanctions

In a deadly act condemned by European leaders, Russia launched a missile strike on Ukraine's Sumy, killing at least 34 and injuring 117 during Palm Sunday celebrations. Criticized as a war crime, the attack defies peace efforts and prompts calls for harsher sanctions against Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:18 IST
Outrage in Europe: Russia's Violent Misstep Ignites Calls for Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European leaders have strongly condemned Russia after a missile strike in Ukraine's Sumy killed at least 34 civilians and wounded 117, branding it a war crime and a mockery of efforts for peace led by the U.S.

Launching two ballistic missiles on Palm Sunday, Russia targeted civilians, leading to allegations of using cluster munitions and demonstrating a dismissive stance towards ceasefire talks.

The attack has prompted fresh calls from the European Union for stringent sanctions against Russia, with leaders stressing the need to force a change in Moscow's aggressive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025