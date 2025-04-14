Outrage in Europe: Russia's Violent Misstep Ignites Calls for Sanctions

European leaders have strongly condemned Russia after a missile strike in Ukraine's Sumy killed at least 34 civilians and wounded 117, branding it a war crime and a mockery of efforts for peace led by the U.S.

Launching two ballistic missiles on Palm Sunday, Russia targeted civilians, leading to allegations of using cluster munitions and demonstrating a dismissive stance towards ceasefire talks.

The attack has prompted fresh calls from the European Union for stringent sanctions against Russia, with leaders stressing the need to force a change in Moscow's aggressive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)